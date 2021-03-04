Huff discusses family, getting to know Marshall community

WOAY – Hear more from our conversation with Marshall football head coach Charles Huff, as he is now in his second month in charge of the program.

Huff’s coaching career so far has included many stops so far, most recently as an assistant at Alabama, Mississippi State, and Penn State. He was also the Buffalo Bills’ assistant running backs coach in 2012. Through those changes, he gives credit to his wife and son for being able to adapt to those changes. He looks forward to them becoming a part of the Marshall community.

Huff has made appearances at recent Marshall sporting events, including women’s and men’s basketball games. He says he embraces any chance to support additional sports teams besides the football squad, saying that a win for one team is a win for the university.

Marshall football is currently scheduled to begin spring practice on March 19.