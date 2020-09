GLEN DANIEL, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Tuesday’s volleyball match between Liberty & Greenbrier West!

The Lady Raiders mounted a rally in the opening game to win 28-26, but Greenbrier West would respond to win the second game and deciding third game. This match was part of a triangular; both the Lady Raiders and Lady Cavs won their respective matches against PikeView.

Also in volleyball, Princeton won 3-1 vs. James Monroe on Senior Night for the Lady Tigers.