H&R Block offers tips for tax season

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – With tax season fast approaching you may have some questions about filling this year’s taxes.

A recent study from H and R Block found that fifty-six percent of Americans have more tax questions this year than last year due to the pandemic. Some of the most important things to keep in mind is that unemployment benefits are taxable which could change the amount of refund you receive, your stimulus checks are tax credits so they are not taxed, and there is a new tax credit available to parents called a recovery rebate credit. Tax experts recommend speaking with a tax professional if you have questions before filing.

“We know that every tax payer situation is unique, so for that reason this year we have a lot of options for filing your return,” said Senior Tax Research Analyst at the Tax Institute of H&R Block Brianna Kappelman. “You can file using our online DIY product, upload documents and have a tax professional prepare your return virtually, drop tax documents off at an office, or meet safely in person to do your return.”

Here are a few useful tax links curtesy of H&R Block:

-Tax blog can be found here

–Tax calculator

–Tax Checklist

-List of ways to file your taxes

Remember the tax deadline is April 15th.