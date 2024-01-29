House members approve oversight bill regarding abuse and neglect cases

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The state health department faces scrutiny about its management of the child welfare system amid child abuse and neglect cases.

House members unanimously approved a bill allowing them to have private meetings with health department officials to discover the source of these issues.

House Bill 4595 would permit legislative oversight committee members to meet with health department administrators to inquire about responses to child abuse and neglect reports.

Under the bill, health officials would report severe injuries and deaths involving individuals in state custody to law enforcement within 30 days.

The bill heads to the Senate for further consideration.

