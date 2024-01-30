House Judiciary Committee advances bill requiring state sponsored ID to access internet pornography

Charleston, WV (AP) – West Virginians would need to present a form of state-sponsored ID before attempting to access internet pornography under a bill advancing in the state House of Delegates.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the proposal with little discussion on Monday.

The entire chamber will review the bill next.

Sponsors say the bill aims to prevent children from accessing harmful explicit material.

The legislation requires companies with “materials harmful to minors” making up a “substantial portion” of its website offerings to require age verification.

Lead sponsor GOP Delegate Geno Chiarelli says the bill defines a “substantial portion” as a little over 33% to act as a buffer for social media.

