House Finance Committee passes bill increasing tax rates on select hospitals to avoid Medicaid budget deficit

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The House of Delegates Finance Committee passed a bill that would increase tax rates on select hospitals to the maximum amount allowed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

The legislation aims to help the state fill a hole in the Medicaid budget.

The program is in danger of experiencing a $114 million deficit this year.

West Virginia’s Bureau of Medical Services Commissioner, Cindy Beane, recommends raising Medicaid taxes for managed care organizations to 6 percent.

