House Committee approves bill requiring West Virginia First Foundation to host public meetings

Charleston, WV (AP) – The 2024 legislative session is in full swing, and one of the first bills on lawmakers’ agenda would require the West Virginia First Foundation to hold open meetings.

The West Virginia First Foundation is in charge of distributing about three-quarters of the state’s $1 billion in opioid settlement money from drug manufacturers and dispensers.

Local communities and Governor Jim Justice finalized the foundation’s board of directors.

The foundation states they are willing to hold open meetings.

The House Committee approved the bill on Thursday.

The proposal will go before another committee before heading to the full chamber for a vote.

