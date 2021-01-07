Hospice of Southern West Virginia Staff Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

BECKLEYM WV (WOAY)- Hospice of Southern West Virginia (HSWV) staff this week received the first round of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines were administered at various pharmacies in HSWV’s four-county service area.

“We are grateful for Moderna’s diligence in creating a safe and effective vaccine for our frontline workers. The vaccine will further our goal of safeguarding our staff, patients, and the communities we serve from COVID-19,” said Janett Green, CEO of Hospice of Southern West Virginia. “We are pleased that our state health officials have been proactive in dispensing the vaccine to our frontline staff, who serve the most vulnerable of populations.”

HSWV staff will receive the second and final vaccine in three weeks.