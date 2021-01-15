Honoring a Legend: Celebration of Life for Gen. Chuck Yeager

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – On Friday, a memorial service honoring General Chuck Yeager was held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in Charleston.

Hundreds gathered to honor and celebrate the life of General Chuck Yeager, the first man to break the sound barrier. The ceremony included a U.S. Air Force flyover, a gun salute And Vice President Mike Pence providing opening remarks.

“He grow up in humble circumstance. It is said that he grow up so deep in the holler that they had to pipe in the daylight,” said Pence.

General Yeager’s friends shared close moments they had with the icon from over the years. Chuck’s wife also shared remarks.

“Not only was he a great pilot, but he was also a great commander,” said Victoria Yeager.

Chuck Yeager dead at age 97.