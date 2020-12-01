Hometown Holiday Marketplace in Richwood, WV on Saturday, December 12

RICHWOOD, WV (WOAY) – Wear your mask and come shop for unique Christmas gifts at

Hometown Holiday Marketplace on Saturday, December 12 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in

downtown Richwood!

Shop at our stores and vendor spots along Historic Main St., City Hall and the Richwood Public Library. Close walking distance to each other or hop on the free wagon ride between locations.

Visit with Santa Claus on Main Street beside Richwood's toy store, Ben's Friends

Grab hot breakfast at the Moose Lodge, Fenwick Diner or Oakford Diner. Then stop by one of the restaurants in town for some great food or a special drink at Cherry River Roasting as you rest in between your shopping.

Enjoy the "Old Time" Christmas feel as you bundle up under blankets for a free downtown wagon ride with Cranberry Adventures.

If you want to stay in town for the weekend, Richwood now has several new vacation rentals that are sure to help you enjoy your Christmas mini getaway!

There will also be several gift basket raffles at the end of the day so be sure to purchase your tickets when you get there!

For more information, call the Richwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 304-846-6790 or check out the event on the Richwood Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB Facebook page.