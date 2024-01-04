Holiday travel slightly higher than estimates, no major incidents reported

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – New numbers released by the West Virginia Parkways Authority show that holiday traffic on the turnpike exceeded the state’s estimates by roughly 3.5%.

There were 1,375,777 total transactions on the turnpike this year. The busiest day was December 22, the Friday before Christmas.

Christmas Eve was the lightest travel day.

Authorities attribute good weather and hard work by state employees for the smooth process on the roads.

“Ultimately, we are very pleased with how our staff handled the large influx of traffic and we were very well prepared,” said Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “The weather cooperated for the most part and we did not experience many wrecks or significant backups at the toll facilities.”

