Holiday Market 2020 Cancelled

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce has canceled the Holiday Market scheduled for Dec 1-3, 2020 at the Raleigh County Armory.

“We were excited about sponsoring a holiday marketplace for our local artisans and businesses to showcase their products and services. However; with COVID-19 transmission rates on the rise, there was no question in the decision to cancel,” says Michelle Rotellini, President/CEO of the chamber.

Giving businesses opportunities to network and promote their products and services was the big idea behind the Holiday Market. The event would have kicked off on Tuesday, Dec 1st with a Business After Hours sponsored by WOAY. On Wednesday and Thursday visitors to the market would have networked with over 40 vendors.

Rotellini adds, “Even though shopping occupancy would have been limited to 92 shoppers at a time, bringing the community together after Thanksgiving travel could have potentially contributed to the spread. In addition to mask wearing, social distancing and good hygiene, it is also important to limit large gatherings. As leaders in the community we must do our part to protect our community’s safety. It’s up to all of us to protect one another.”