MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – The popular History Channel series ‘American Pickers’ returns to West Virginia in an episode that airs Monday, August 30th.

The American Pickers are on a mission to recycle America, even if it means diving into countless piles of grimy junk or getting chased off a gun-wielding homeowner’s land. Hitting back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers earn a living by restoring forgotten relics to their former glory, transforming one person’s trash into another’s treasure.

Mike and his team make a stop at Bon Bon’s Confectionery and Hardware in Mt. Hope. It’s been a staple of the Mount Hope community since Italian immigrants, Sam and Mary Bonifacio opened the doors to Bon Bon’s in 1920.

“I hope it turns out well, I hope it represents West Virginia well, there’s a lot of hardworking people who grew up here in Mt. Hope and in Southern West Virginia, and really our story here of Bon Bons is representative of what America’s all about,” Bon Bon’s Owner Dean Bonifacio says.

Current owner and grandson of the founding Bonifacio’s, Dean reached out to the show producers and told them all about the unique items and history of the store. In May, the show came to Mt. Hope to visit Bon Bon’s, and what was taped then will air on History Channel’s popular show, American Pickers, Monday, August 30th at 9:00pm.

Related