Historic preservation grants available for sites with public access

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Historic preservation development grants are available through the State Historic Preservation Office.

Eligible projects must relate to the restoration, rehabilitation, and archeological development of sites on the National Register of Historic Places.

There is an estimated $400,000 available for grant awards. That money hinges on the approval of funds from Congress and the West Virginia Legislature.

Properties must have public benefits to be eligible for funding.

A complete program description, including funding priorities and selection criteria, and access to the GoApply online grant application portal is available at https://wvculture.org/agencies/state-historic-preservation-office-shpo/grants/.

Related