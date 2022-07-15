Historic Lewis House to be host to Christmas in July sale this weekend, among several other upcoming events closing out the year

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A Christmas in July sale hit the Historic Lewis House in downtown Oak Hill Friday, with hundreds of festive items up for grabs, including handmade decorations.

It’s expected to go on all day tomorrow as well, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members of the house hope to get rid of all of their Christmas items to make room for their gigantic book sale in September.

It will take place on September 3 on the lawn of the house during the Oak Leaf Festival.

They also plan to be host to several other events closing out the year, including a soup dinner on October 12 and 13, and October 19 and 20, 2022. In addition, they will host a Thanksgiving bake sale on November 22, 2022.

“We try to be very friendly with the community, we do things for them all of the time, and the only way we have to survive is by the functions that we have,” says Secretary and House Chairman, Jenny Craycraft.

For more information on these upcoming events, you can call Craycraft at (304)719-9098, or call the Lewis House at (304)469-6200.

