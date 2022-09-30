Historic Fayette Theater brings back annual fall play with ‘The Butler Did It,’ plans to keep expanding within community

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – It’s the early 1930s in a Victorian manor home in Britain, and someone’s just been murdered.

That’s the setting for the newest production opening this Friday, September 30 at the historic Fayette Theater. Entitled the Butler Did It, the play is a classic murder mystery with an element of laugh-out-loud humor.

The main characters, the Covington family, invite famous murder mystery writer Edwina Corrie over to celebrate her latest novel, but events take a surprising turn when Corrie ends up having to solve her own murder mystery.

After returning from a two-year hiatus due to Covid in January, the theater has been undergoing a major transition.

Recently, they have experienced a turnover on their board of directors and have welcomed in many new members as a result. But they are excited about the direction the theater is heading, and they plan to do even more in the community.

“We really want the theater to be more of a place where people come more than four times a year to see a show, you know, with the spring musical, summer show, Fall show, Christmas show…we want things going on here at the theater once a month,” Director of the play and a member of the board of directors at the theater, Dwight Neil says.

The play will begin at 7:30 p.m. this Friday. It will be shown this Saturday and for the following two weeks in October.

For tickets, you can visit their website and find a link to showtix.com where you can purchase them. They can also be purchased at the box office on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

You can call the theater at (304)-574-4655.

