The town of Hinton is inviting the community to discuss their thoughts on Hinton’s master plan.

The town will work with GAI to plan for Hinton itself, figuring out how they will work to improve the town.

GAI is an engineering, planning and environmental consulting firm based out of Charleston.

This event will be on Tuesday, February 6th from 5 to 7 pm at the Freight Depot.

Dinner will also be provided.

