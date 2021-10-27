High School Sports Update – October 26

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Tuesday’s volleyball match between Shady Spring & Independence!

The Lady Tigers established momentum, going on to win the match in three games (25-4, 25-10, 25-10). Postseason play begins next week for volleyball across the state.

In high school soccer, PikeView boys and Shady Spring girls both faced Charleston Catholic in the Class AA/A Region 3 finals. The Irish boys won 5-0 against the Panthers, while the Lady Irish won 6-0. Both Class AAA Region 3 finals will be between Woodrow Wilson & George Washington on Thursday.

