High School Sports Highlights – April 19

FAIRLEA, WV & GARDNER, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Tuesday’s baseball game between James Monroe & Greenbrier East, along with highlights from the PikeView Invitational in track & field!
The Spartans would win their contest 7-2, while Independence softball lost 9-0 to Cabell Midland. At PikeView, the Lady Panthers and Bluefield boys would top their respective team standings. The full team standings and top-performing individuals are below.
GIRLS
Pikeview – 166 points
Graham – 78
Bluefield – 62
Wyoming East – 34
Westside – 32
Princeton – 10
Top individual: Sydney Cochran (Westside, 32 points)
BOYS
Bluefield – 195
PikeView – 160
Graham – 53
Wyoming East – 26
Top individual: Gerrade Wade (Bluefield, 29 points)
