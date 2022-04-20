High School Sports Highlights – April 19

FAIRLEA, WV & GARDNER, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Tuesday’s baseball game between James Monroe & Greenbrier East, along with highlights from the PikeView Invitational in track & field!

The Spartans would win their contest 7-2, while Independence softball lost 9-0 to Cabell Midland. At PikeView, the Lady Panthers and Bluefield boys would top their respective team standings. The full team standings and top-performing individuals are below.

GIRLS

Pikeview – 166 points

Graham – 78

Bluefield – 62

Wyoming East – 34

Westside – 32

Princeton – 10

Top individual: Sydney Cochran (Westside, 32 points)

BOYS

Bluefield – 195

PikeView – 160

Graham – 53

Wyoming East – 26

Top individual: Gerrade Wade (Bluefield, 29 points)

