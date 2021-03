WOAY – Here’s a look at high school basketball scores from around the region for March 6:

Boys Basketball:

Oak Hill 50, Hurricane 42

Independence 58, PikeView 47

Sherman 56, Summers County 39

Westside 85, Nicholas County 66

Girls Basketball:

Woodrow Wilson 51, South Charleston 39

Summers County 45, Charleston Catholic 34

Westside 51, Nicholas County 34

Wayne 69, Greenbrier West 22