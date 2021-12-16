High School Basketball Highlights – December 15

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from some of the high school basketball games in Southern West Virginia on Wednesday!

Montcalm girls basketball had a second-quarter run against Independence, fueled by 10 points in that frame from Makenzie Crews; the Lady Generals won 43-26. PikeView boys had an early home lead against Greenbrier East, and went into halftime tied 39-39; however, a big second half gave the Spartans a 91-65 road win.

Also on Wednesday, Midland Trail girls basketball won 48-14.

In college basketball, Marshall women won 88-56 over Alderson Broaddus while the Thundering Herd men lost 75-65 at Ohio. Summers County graduate Taylor Isaac scored 11 points off the bench for the Lady Battlers in the women’s contest.

