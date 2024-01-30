High Elevation Snow Followed By Tranquil Pattern

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): Another winter wonderland will unfold above 3,000 feet tonight followed by a change of pace with the weather pattern.

SNOW: Above 3,000 feet (Laurel Creek, Sewell, Mill Creek), expect 2″ of snow overnight. Otherwise, snow will mix with rain but no accumulation is expected.

SKY COVER: The next time we will see sunshine is after 9 a.m. Thursday.

WARMING TREND: Starts Thursday and continues through early next week!

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill explains the logic behind the snowline above the New River along the ridgeline and has details on the upcoming milder trend:

Latest snow photos from you, the viewer:

Related