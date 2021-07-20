Herd That stunned in TBT second round

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Team 23 made multiple bold statements on Saturday when asked about Monday’s TBT second round matchup with Herd That. When it came to game time, Team 23 came out on top with a 74-71 victory to advance to the third round.

Herd That found itself trailing for the majority of the game, but was able to rally within 64-62 heading to the Elam Ending portion of the contest. Team 23 would extend that lead to 71-66 before the Marshall alumni scored five unanswered points, creating a “next point wins” circumstance.

With two seconds remaining on the shot clock of one possession, Craig Sword buried a three from the right wing to keep Team 23 in the tournament.

Jon Elmore led all scorers with 28 points for Herd That, while Jacorey Williams added 13. Raphiael Putney scored 15 points for Team 23, which will face Best Virginia in the third round on Wednesday.

