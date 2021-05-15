Herd men’s soccer headed to championship game

WOAY – The Cinderella story continues for Marshall men’s soccer.

A 60th-minute goal from Jamil Roberts saw the Thundering Herd advance past North Carolina 1-0, as they reach the NCAA College Cup championship for the first time.

The Tar Heels would create chances to tie the game in the final minutes, including one shot which went in the net, but the ball was ruled out of play before the pass for the would-be goal.

Goalkeeper Oliver Semmle recorded five saves Friday night; he has allowed only two goals in four NCAA Tournament matches.

Marshall will face #3 seed Indiana in Monday’s championship game, after the Hoosiers beat Pittsburgh 1-0 in the second semifinal.

