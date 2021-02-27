Herd men fall to North Texas

HUNTINGTON, WV (video courtesy WCHS) – A quick start to the game was key for North Texas men’s basketball, as they went on to win 77-65 at Marshall on Friday evening.

Marshall had several players reach double figures on the night, led by 15 points from Andy Taylor. Mikel Beyers had 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench and Taevion Kinsey recorded 12 points, with Jarrod West providing five assists. However, North Texas’ James Reese led all scorers with 21 points.

Also on Friday night, Marshall women’s basketball lost 52-51 at North Texas. Savannah Wheeler led the Herd with 16 points. Like the men, the two women’s squads will meet again on Saturday afternoon