Herd confirms 2021 football schedule

WOAY – Marshall football’s 2021 schedule was officially announced Wednesday afternoon, with 12 games scheduled for the Thundering Herd in Charles Huff’s first season as head coach.
Huff will make his head coaching debut September 4 when Marshall plays at Navy, the program’s first-ever football game against the Midshipmen. The Herd’s first home game of 2021 will be September 11 against North Carolina Central; Bluefield High School graduate Mookie Collier, who began his collegiate career at Marshall, is now with the Eagles.
Additional non-conference matchups include a home game with East Carolina, and a game at Appalachian State. Among the conference games, UAB will travel to Huntington November 13 for the annual remembrance game.
The full schedule is below.
September 4 – at Navy
September 11 – vs. North Carolina Central
September 18 – vs. East Carolina
September 25 – at Appalachian State
October 2 – at Middle Tennessee State
October 9 – vs. Old Dominion
October 16 – at North Texas
October 30 – vs. Florida International
November 6 – at Florida Atlantic
November 13 – vs. UAB
November 20 – at Charlotte
November 27 – vs. Western Kentucky