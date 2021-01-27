Herd confirms 2021 football schedule

WOAY – Marshall football’s 2021 schedule was officially announced Wednesday afternoon, with 12 games scheduled for the Thundering Herd in Charles Huff’s first season as head coach.

Huff will make his head coaching debut September 4 when Marshall plays at Navy, the program’s first-ever football game against the Midshipmen. The Herd’s first home game of 2021 will be September 11 against North Carolina Central; Bluefield High School graduate Mookie Collier, who began his collegiate career at Marshall, is now with the Eagles.

Additional non-conference matchups include a home game with East Carolina, and a game at Appalachian State. Among the conference games, UAB will travel to Huntington November 13 for the annual remembrance game.

The full schedule is below.

September 4 – at Navy

September 11 – vs. North Carolina Central

September 18 – vs. East Carolina

September 25 – at Appalachian State

October 2 – at Middle Tennessee State

October 9 – vs. Old Dominion

October 16 – at North Texas

October 30 – vs. Florida International

November 6 – at Florida Atlantic

November 13 – vs. UAB

November 20 – at Charlotte

November 27 – vs. Western Kentucky