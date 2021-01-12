Health agency barred from distributing vaccine after mix-up

BOONE COUNTY, WV (AP)- A county health department in West Virginia has been barred from distributing the coronavirus vaccine until state officials conduct a “clinical monitoring visit,” officials said.

The Boone County Health Department hasn’t received any vaccine since Dec. 30, when it mistakenly gave 44 people an antibody treatment instead of vaccinations, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the Department of Health and Human Resources.

The county agency can resume giving vaccinations after state officials conduct the visit, which will include “a review of agency policies and procedures,” Health and Human Resources spokeswoman Allison Adler said. The visit is expected this week, she said.

“The intent of this process is to provide agency leadership and clinical personnel with recommendations for improving patient care practices and outcomes and the utilizations of agency resources,” Adler said.

At least one other facility, Madison Medical, is distributing vaccines in the county.