Harmony for Hope to host trunk-or-treat event in Mt. Hope

MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY) – The City of Mt. Hope will make their decision on Halloween at the next council meeting, but Harmony for Hope, a local nonprofit, will be hosting their own trunk-or-treat event.

This will take place at Tyree Funeral Home in Mt. Hope off of the bypass.

Anyone can come participate and hand out candy and of course all children are invited to intend.

Harmony for Hope Director Carrie Kidd says there will be a strong emphasis on social distancing.

“I made sure that they have all the strict guidelines that’s come through the health department, and so that way we’ll have social distancing, have everything marked up with chalk lines so that people can know to space separate and we’ll have some hand sanitizer and masks to give out if they don’t have one handy,” Kidd said.

This will take place on October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.