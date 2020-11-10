Hardware store in Victor offers free comfort food

VICTOR, WV (WOAY) – Election Day may be a stressful or emotional time for many, and a local hardware store in Victor has stepped up with free comfort food to help residents cope.

Monday and Tuesday, J & J Pro Hardware provided free hot dogs to community members. The turnout on the first day was so huge the owners decided to extend the generosity to a second day.

“John, Jennifer, and Robert work hard. They are always doing something for the community and they decided to feed everybody,” Fayette County resident Libby Lucas said.

Tuesday is the last day the store will be offering free hot dogs, but if you would like to shop at J & J Pro Hardware, the store is located at Old Victor Post Office Rd.