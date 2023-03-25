Gusty, Damaging Winds Expected To Sweep Across Region

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A line of gusty showers with embedded lightning will move across the region through 7 a.m. this morning. Isolated power outages and wind damage are possible.

This is part of the same system that ignited dangerous weather Friday and overnight in the Deep South. In the wake of this system, expect clearing skies and gusty winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the region today. The timeline on your Saturday for the damaging winds is below:

5:30-7 a.m.: Line of gusty showers produces isolated wind damage.

7 a.m. to Noon: Rapid clearing. Winds will initially rapidly decrease following the gusty showers and then increase to 10-15 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Noon-8 p.m.: The strongest gusts under clear skies will occur. Expect sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts 45-60 mph. Wind damage and power outages expected.

8 p.m. to Midnight: Dry weather with diminishing winds. Sustained winds will drop to 10-20 mph with gusts diminishing to 30 mph.

Midnight to 6 a.m. Sunday: Winds will drop to 5-10 mph.

Stay safe!

