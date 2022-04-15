Greenbrier East’s Daisha Summers signs with NCAA DII National Champs

FAIRLEA, WV (WOAY) – A former high school state basketball champion is heading to the home of the reigning NCAA DII national champs.

Daisha Summers signed her letter of intent Thursday to join the Glenville State women’s basketball program.

Summers was a key part of Wyoming East’s 2021 state championship team before transferring to Greenbrier East her senior year.

The future Lady Pioneer plans to major in nursing. Summers says she’s excited to join the prestigious program and continue her basketball career at the collegiate level.

“This is a huge opportunity because you get another four years to play basketball. For me to get that time and continue my career, it’s a huge opportunity for me,” Summers explained.

She added, “I’m very excited. Kim Stephens is a great coach and the team bonding they have there is very family-oriented.”

