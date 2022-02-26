Greenbrier East, River View win sectional titles

FAIRLEA, WV & LINDSIDE, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from some of Friday’s high school basketball games, including two girls sectional championships!

Greenbrier East used a first-half run in their 49-34 win against Woodrow Wilson, to clinch their first sectional title since the 2018-19 season. River View won in double overtime at James Monroe, 60-56, for a second straight sectional championship.

With all sectional games complete, the list of Region 3 co-finals (involving area teams) is below.

TUESDAY (AAA): Herbert Hoover @ PikeView, Shady Spring @ Sissonville

WEDNESDAY (A & AAAA): George Washington @ Greenbrier East, Greenbrier West @ River View, James Monroe @ Webster County, Woodrow Wilson @ Capital

THURSDAY (AA): Chapmanville @ Wyoming East, Summers County @ Mingo Central

In boys basketball, Wyoming East won 55-21 against Summers County in sectional play; the Warriors go to Bluefield Tuesday for the Class AA Region 3 Section 1 title. In regular season action, James Monroe won 100-38 against River View, while Mount View won 67-49 at Independence.

