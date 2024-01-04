Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department welcomes back former officer as deputy sheriff

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department welcomes one of its former officers back.

According to a department press release, On Wednesday, January 3, Billy W. Mitchell Jr. took his oath to become the county’s newest deputy sheriff.

Circuit Judge Jennifer Dent administered the oath.

Deputy Mitchell previously served seven years with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department before accepting a U.S. Park Service position.

Chief Deputy Bart Baker says the Department is “pleased to welcome Billy back to our ranks.”

Baker further states that Deputy Mitchell is “a great addition to the department and will serve the citizens of Greenbrier County well.”

