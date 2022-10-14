Greenbrier County School System awarded funding to assist families with Internet Connectivity

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Schools (GCS) received $2.8 million to help families obtain free new and improved Internet connection through the Emergency Connectivity Fund grant program.

The Universal Service Administration Company (USAC) is dedicated to assisting people that struggle to pay for internet service during the COVID pandemic.

However, the company has extended the funding to continue through June 2023, providing additional funds for the grant program.

Those who qualify for services will receive letters about upcoming services they can expect. Families ineligible for the benefits of the internet services offered may be eligible for mobile hotspots for internet access anywhere.

The grant also includes take-home tablets pre-loaded with educational programs for all Pre-K to 4th grade students.

For more information, contact 304-647-6484.

