Greenbrier County locals host Adopt a Cop to show support for local law enforcement

RONCEVERTE, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County residents will get the chance to show their support for law enforcement this weekend.

Last fall, two sisters from Greenbrier County created a program called Adopt a Cop as a way to show support for law enforcement.

Jamie and Brittney Baker say this will be the program’s second year, and they’re celebrating by partnering with Shade Tree Car Club for a car show this weekend.

“It’s just a way for our local law enforcement community to know that we stand behind them and we appreciate everything they do for our communities,” Jamie Baker said.

The car show will be this Saturday, August 6, at Ronceverte Island Park from 11:00am – 4:00pm.

Related