Greenbrier composite squadron of the Civil Air Patrol close out 2020 with promotions

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) —On Wednesday, Dec. 30, several cadet members of the Greenbrier Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol met in person for the first time in many weeks to complete the final requirements for rank advancement.

Cadet testing, which included drill formation and physical fitness, was performed outdoors at the squadron headquarters on the property of the Greenbrier Valley Airport.

Cadet Sarah Given was promoted to cadet staff sergeant, the fifth enlisted grade in the Civil Air Patrol cadet program. Cadet Emily Wartham was promoted to cadet airman first class, the second enlisted grade. Cadets Tad Elkins, Maria Joy Fisher and Asher Givens each earned cadet airman status upon completion of their first achievements.

Following cadet testing, Squadron Commander Major Harold Moloney met with senior members to discuss goals and leadership needs for 2021. Moloney encouraged senior members of the squadron to step into volunteer roles including aircrew, bookkeeping, cadet program coordination, and public relations.

“Each of us has skills and knowledge that no one else in the unit has,” Moloney said. Moloney’s term as squadron commander will end October 2021.