Governor Justice announces start of buck firearms season and return of Big Buck Photo Contest

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice reminds hunters that West Virginia’s buck firearms season begins on November 21 and that hunters need to purchase their licenses and deer stamps before the season starts if they want a chance to get an additional buck.

Resident hunters and nonresident hunters who want to harvest an extra buck must purchase a Class RG or Class RRG stamp at WVhunt.com or an authorized license retailer by 11:59 pm on November 20.

The two-week season will open from November 21 through December 4. Resident landowners can harvest an extra buck without purchasing an RG stamp if they hunt on their property.

Nonresident hunters who own land in West Virginia are not exempt from purchasing a license or extra buck stamp, even if hunting on their property.

Hunters can use their permanent DNR identification number to check in their game online at WVhunt.com, at a licensed agent, or by calling 1-844-WVCHECK.

All hunters that harvest deer on November 21-22 in Barbour, Jackson, Mason, and Upshur counties must bring their game to a designated biological examination station.

Eight counties and portions of two counties require hunters to take an antlerless deer before harvesting a second antlered deer.

For more information, see pages 15,20 and 22 in the 2022-23 Hunting and Trapping Regulations summary at WVdnr.org.

Gov. Jim Justice also announced the return of West Virginia’s Big Buck Photo Contest, which gives hunters an opportunity to share photos of their buck harvest for a chance to win prizes.

The contest is open to West Virginia residents and nonresidents and includes two divisions: a youth division for hunters 17 and younger, and an adult division for hunters 18 and older. Five participants from each division will win prizes.

To enter the contest, hunters must submit a photo with a buck they harvest during a 2022 hunting season along with a short account of their hunt.

Submissions may be uploaded using the Big Buck Photo Contest entry form at WVdnr.gov/photocontest.

Those entering must have a valid 2022 West Virginia Hunting License and will need to enter the 13-digit DNR-issued game check number for their bucks.

