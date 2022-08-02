Governor Justice announces over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grants

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- Governor Jim Justice approved $3.3 million in grant funding for the Weatherization Assistance Program, which will reduce energy costs for low-income families. The program will fund 12 agencies across the state and improve the energy efficiency of West Virginia homes.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program was created in 1976. The DOE established the program to increase the energy efficiency in dwellings owned or occupied by low-income residents. The West Virginia Development Office administers the program in West Virginia on behalf of the Department of Energy.

The program will use the most advanced technologies and testing protocols available in the housing industry. For example, weatherization crews use computerized energy audits and advanced diagnostic equipment. Plans to improve energy efficiency include installing insulation in walls, floors, and attics; reducing air infiltration and pressure imbalances.

The benefits of the Weatherization Assistance Program are far-reaching. Residents receive comfort and health benefits in addition to saving on energy costs. In addition, the energy conservation from the program’s efforts helps the United States reduce dependence on foreign oil and the nation’s carbon footprint.

West Virginia has chosen Community Action Agencies (CAA) as the designated service providers to weatherize homes for income-eligible homeowners, renters, and multiple dwelling units throughout the state.

CAA’s receiving Weatherization Assistance funds include:

BROOKE, HANCOCK, MARSHALL, & OHIO COUNTIES

Change Inc.

$397,703.00

BOONE, CLAY, KANAWHA,& MINGO

Coalfield Community Action Partnership Inc.

$194,628.00

MERCER, MONROE, RALEIGH,& SUMMERS COUNTIES

Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia Inc.

$329,786.00

CALHOUN,DODDRIDGE,GILMER,JACKSON,PLEASANTS,RITCHIE,ROANE,TYLER,WETZEL,

WIRT & WOOD COUNTIES

Community Resources Inc.

$423,383.00

BERKELEY,GRANT,HAMPSHIRE,HARDY,JEFFERSON,MINERAL,MORGAN & PENDLETON COUNTIES

Eastern WV Community Action Agency Inc.

$349,384.00

BRAXTON,LEWIS,UPSHUR, & WEBSTER COUNTIES

Mountain CAP of West Virginia Inc

$163,541.00

FAYETTE & WYOMING COUNTIES

MountainHeart Community Services Inc

$146,647.00

NICHOLAS COUNTY

Nicholas Community Action Partnership Inc

$62,058.00

BARBOUR, GREENBRIER, HARRISON, MARION, MONONGALIA, POCAHONTAS, PRESTON, RANDOLPH, TAYLOR & TUCKER COUNTIES

North Central WV Community Action Association Inc.

$716,794.00

LOGAN & MCDOWELL COUNTIES

PRIDE Community Services Inc.

$149,688.00

CABELL,LINCOLN,MASON,PUTNAM & WAYNE COUNTIES

Southwestern Community Action Council Inc.

$435,210.00

STATEWIDE

WV Community Action Partnerships Inc.

$30,000.00

