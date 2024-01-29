Governor Jim Justice to review bill decriminalizing test strips

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- A bill to decriminalize all drug testing strips for deadly substances is headed for Governor Jim Justice’s desk.

Justice hasn’t announced whether he supports the bill.

However, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have approved the legislation amid the state’s high overdose rate.

Justice previously signed a 2022 law legalizing fentanyl testing strips.

House Speaker Matthew Rohrbach states that the bill aims to legalize all drug test strips without lawmakers passing new legislation.

