Gov. Justice announces a total of $12.8 million to go towards water infrastructure projects around the state

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Nearly two months ago, Governor Jim Justice called a special session of the West Virginia Legislature to secure $250 million for the new Economic Enhancement Grant.

Now, the program’s first grant recipients are being awarded a combined total of $12.8 million for three water and wastewater infrastructure projects. It will include a project of $3.4 million in the city of Ripley, a $1.8 million in Richwood, and a $7.5 million project in the city of Lewisburg.

Managed by the West Virginia Water Development Authority (WDA), the grant will specifically go toward upgrading water and sewer systems in those areas.

“And we know…we know all across this state that we still got a lot of people that need clean water,” Justice says. “We still got all kinds of sewage projects that we need to do across the state. We need to do them. And we want to do them.”

The projects will also be in collaboration with the WV Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council, along with the WV Department of Economic Development.

