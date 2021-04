WOAY – On Thursday, Kysre Gondrezick was picked fourth overall in the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.

In the process, she becomes the highest-drafted WNBA player in West Virginia women’s basketball history, and the second first-round pick in program history.

The talented guard averaged 19.5 points per game as a redshirt senior in 2020-21. In her time in Morgantown, she amassed over 1,000 points.

