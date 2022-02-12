Golden Bears sweep doubleheader over Carlow

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – It was a successful Saturday for WVU Tech basketball, as both teams won River State Conference matchups convincingly over Carlow.

Leading 49-25 at halftime, the Golden Bear men continued their momentum through the second half of a 103-46 win. Six players scored at least 10 points, with Fayetteville’s Luke Vass contributing 21 off the bench to lead all scorers. Oak Hill’s Andrew Work scored 10 points, while Meadow Bridge native Kobe Rozell recorded a rebound and an assist.

The Lady Golden Bears were equally successful against Carlow, winning 85-51 in what was designated a Play4Kay Breast Cancer Awareness Game. Brittney Justice scored 20 points while Brianna Ball chipped in with 15. 11 different players scored on field goals throughout the afternoon.

WVU Tech women’s basketball has several midweek games over the next few days, but both teams are home next Saturday against Ohio Christian.

