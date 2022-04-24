Gold Team wins WVU Spring Game

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) – The fourth cycle of spring football practices under Neal Brown concluded Saturday with the annual Gold vs. Blue Game. A close game saw the Gold Team emerge with a 22-21 victory.

Garrett Greene and Will Crowder each threw a touchdown for the Blue Team, while true freshman Nicco Marchiol ran for a score. Defensively, Bluefield’s Sean Martin had one sack for a loss of seven yards.

Brown says this summer will be critical for the incoming players, as they get ready for the 2022 fall season. The Mountaineers open the year September 1 at Pitt, before their home opener September 10 against Kansas.

