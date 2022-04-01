Girls rosters announced for Scott Brown Classic

WOAY – The 2022 Scott Brown Classic is scheduled for April 9, with a girls’ game and three-point contest among the events planned.

Multiple area players have been named to the roster for both teams, with the girls’ game scheduled for around 2:30 PM. PikeView’s Tracy Raban will be one of the head coaches, assisted by Summers County’s Chad Meador.

The list of area players is below.

Chick-Fil-A A/AA/AAA All-Stars: Hannah Blankenship (Wyoming East), Anyah Brown (PikeView), Brooklyn Gibson (Shady Spring), Hannah Perdue (PikeView), Kierra Richmond (Shady Spring), Maggie Stover (Summers County)

Jan-Care AAAA All-Stars: Adrianna Law (Woodrow Wilson), Samiah Lynch (Oak Hill), Lauren Parrish (Princeton), Daisha Summers (Greenbrier East), Olivia Ziolkowski (Woodrow Wilson)

