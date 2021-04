CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – PikeView girls basketball reached the state tournament for a second straight year, but Logan would win their Class AAA quarterfinal matchup 61-30 on Wednesday night.

Abbie Myers led all scorers with 20 points for the Lady Wildcats, while Hannah Perdue scored 12 points to lead PikeView. Lady Panthers junior Anyah Brown recorded a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds.

PikeView finishes the year at 8-5.

