Girls Basketball Highlights – January 31

GARDNER, WV & HICO, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Monday’s girls basketball games between Princeton-PikeView & Herbert Hoover-Midland Trail! The full area scoreboard is below.
GIRLS
PikeView 54, Princeton 36
Herbert Hoover 64, Midland Trail 43
Woodrow Wilson 55, Greenbrier East 50
Nicholas County 56, Independence 30
Winfield 59, Shady Spring 37
BOYS
Greenbrier West 62, Clay-Battelle 61
Wyoming East 46, Woodrow Wilson 44
Nicholas County 59, Summers County 40
Mercer Christian 60, River View 54
