Girls Basketball Highlights – January 31

GARDNER, WV & HICO, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Monday’s girls basketball games between Princeton-PikeView & Herbert Hoover-Midland Trail! The full area scoreboard is below.

GIRLS

PikeView 54, Princeton 36

Herbert Hoover 64, Midland Trail 43

Woodrow Wilson 55, Greenbrier East 50

Nicholas County 56, Independence 30

Winfield 59, Shady Spring 37

BOYS

Greenbrier West 62, Clay-Battelle 61

Wyoming East 46, Woodrow Wilson 44

Nicholas County 59, Summers County 40

Mercer Christian 60, River View 54

