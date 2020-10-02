Gary and Welch firefighters respond to house fire near town hall

GARY, WV (WOAY) – Officials in Gary and Welch responded to a house fire on Powerhouse Road.

The fire involved a multi-story wood frame home and started early this morning, October 2, just after 4 A.M. The home was occupied at the time, but all occupants were able to get out, including a child. First responders were on the scene in less than five minutes.

Gary’s police chief S.P. “Pat” McKinney said the response went well above expectations.

“Came out at 4:17 A.M. and by 4:22 A.M. the first truck was pulling in. Just another sign of the great volunteers that we have in McDowell County. Our firefighters and how they work together, three departments rolling out all the equipment they got and going, and then other departments were marking up that they would cover the areas while the trucks were gone. It was a great response,” McKinney said.

The cause of the fire was not known, but the fire department is looking into the situation.