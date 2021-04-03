Game shop re-opens in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Retro Reset celebrated their official re-opening in a new Oak Hill location. They offered arcade machines, retro gaming consoles, and pool tables set to free-play, gaming tournament sign-ups, and delicious catered food from Cast Iron Smokers. Their merchandise ranges from a wide assortment of games and toys that are new to retro collector’s items and a variety of different arcade games and other games customers can play right at the store. Everyone is excited to be back to buying and bonding over the variety of games and merchandise.

“It’s great now that things are relaxing a little bit and the vaccines are available, we’re just happy that not only we can do what we want to do, but that people will have the ability to come and enjoy it,” says a co-owner of the shop.

Retro Reset offers daily, monthly, and yearly rates on their games and even offers family packages, memberships, and a rewards program for loyal customers.

