WOAY’s Game of the Week Sponsored by C Adam Toney Tire Pros goes to Shady Spring traveling to Bluefield for a matchup between two teams playing outstanding basketball.

Shady goes into the matchup with a 7-1 record while the Beavers are sitting at 6-2 on the season.

Sports Director Kayvon Ezami breaks down why this is our game of the week in the video below.

Related