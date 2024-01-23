FTC bans Turbo Tax ads due to false claims regarding free services

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY)- The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has ruled against turbo tax after discovering parent company Intuit deceived customers by advertising its tax services as free.

The problem is those tax services are not free for many users, like those filing 1099 forms.

The FTC ordered Intuit to either stop advertising as free or provide free services for all customers.

It’s a final opinion on a decision first issued in September.

Intuit blasted the appeals process, saying the commission serves as accuser, judge, and jury.

This decision came after Intuit settled a lawsuit and was set to issue checks to roughly 4.4 million people last May.

